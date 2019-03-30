Event Calendar | April 5-6

FRIDAY

First Friday

5-8 p.m. downtown Kingman on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth Streets. It’s a block party with a DJ, glow sticks and black lights. Everyone is encouraged to dress in neon attire.

SATURDAY

Spring Craft Fair

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. The fair will feature arts and craft vendors selling handmade items along with commercial vendors, a bake sale, raffle and prizes. 928-757-2778.

Spring Craft Show

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Valle Vista Club House, 9686 Concho Dr. Judy 928-377-1719.