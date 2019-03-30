OFFERS
Sun, March 31
McSally discusses Downwinder issues while visiting Kingman

U.S. Senator Martha McSally was in Kingman Saturday, March 30, to talk to the mayors of Mohave County and to discuss the progress being made on amendments for the Downwinders in Mohave County and Southern Nevada. (Photo by Claire Whitley/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 30, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County was the last stop for U.S. Senator Martha McSally during her 15-county tour that she decided to complete after being appointed to the Senate.

“I decided after getting elected that it would be really important for me to get out to every county and specifically talk to the mayors,” McSally said. “Their constituents are my constituents.”

She decided to take on this mission during her first 100 days in office and it was her intent to make sure she understands the priorities of the people she represents. This isn’t the first time McSally has been in Kingman or Mohave County, and she said she will definitely be back.

Meeting with the mayors of the County, she was able to hear about local issues that affect communities. Not all issues are federal, but for the ones that are, McSally wants to make sure she knows the priorities of her constituents.

A local and federal issue she has been working on, alongside U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), is for the Downwinders by introducing an amendment to the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. The amendment will remove boundary lines and allow Mohave County and southern Nevada citizens affected to get the reparations entitled to them.

“When I first visited this community I heard about this issue … this was something that was brought to my attention and immediately we engaged on it back when I was in the House with Congressman Gosar,” she said.

The U.S. Senator thought it was “inherently unfair” for Mohave County to be left out.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” McSally said. “It shouldn’t be based on county, it should be based on distance.”

Since the issue was introduced last year when she was in the House, she brought the issue with her to Senate and started working with Sinema and Rosen to bring the issue to legislation.

“This was an easy one for everyone to get on board,” she said.

McSally said the issue of the Downwinders is urgent because many of those affected have life-threatening conditions and are getting older. The amendment has potential and can possibly be included in the annual defense bill. The amendment would have to pass through the House in order to reach the finish line.

“We got to fix this,” she said. “This is one that we are going to keep fighting for and do it together.”

