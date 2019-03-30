Miner Editorial | It’s a good time to show off our pride in Kingman

There are always smiles galore when family gets together for good times. The bigger the family, the more smiles to go around.

The organizers for the inaugural Mohave County Pride Festival, which takes place June 8 at Metcalfe Park on the corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, are offering Kingmanites an extraordinary opportunity to live out one of those moments when smiles can be shared with family members.

More than that, Mohave Pride 2019 is giving us all the chance to extend our families. The theme for Mohave Pride 2019 is “Family,” and organizers want you to know it is “not just birth family, but your friends, your clan, your circle, whatever you have, or whomever you need, it can be found and celebrated at this festival.”

It is promised to be a wonderful time to extend our “families,” to meet new folks who can be brought into our circles and possibly breathe excitement and joy into our lives as we embark on journeys of discovering the likes and dislikes of others.

Mohave Pride 2019 is also providing Kingman the chance to show the country and the world we are not what Sacha Baren Cohen portrayed us as last July. National, and world, publications wrote about Kingman and Cohen’s portrayal of us as people filled with racial and religious intolerance after he aired his show with a few paid, hand-selected residents who espoused those beliefs.

The upcoming festival is a way for us to set the record straight that we are a community. A community is all-inclusive, and Kingman is just that. We’ll be able to come together, just like the colors of a rainbow. We’re going to learn new things from new people and teach those folks about ourselves as we share in our commonalities of humanity.

It’s going to be a day when we celebrate Kingman, and the celebrations begin today. Mohave Pride 2019 is soliciting vendors and an application for such can be found at www.mohavepride.com/vendors. Joining festival partners such as Black Bridge Brewery, Sonoran Prevention Works, and Sundowner Saloon is a great opportunity to reach out to potential customers and possibly new markets for entrepreneurs.

Mohave Pride 2019 will be here to bring us all together. Let’s show the world the citizens of Kingman are proud to do just that.