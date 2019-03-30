Obituary | Dollie Christine Kosters
Dollie Christine Kosters went to meet the Lord on Feb. 25, 2019. She was born Dollie Stapleton in Oak Park, Georgia on June 22, 1938. She married her husband, Anthony J. Kosters on Sept. 20, 1958 in Florida, then moved to Seattle, Washington where their first child, Michael was born and daughter Debra soon followed. Dollie and Tony worked very hard to raise their children and to send them to Christian schools.
As her children moved out, Dollie became more active in Conservative GOP politics. She was elected Chairwoman of the 45th District in Washington and held that position for over 20 years. Dollie also became active in the “Daughters of the American Revolution” becoming a member via ancestors who served with General George Washington, which she was very proud of. After the passing of her husband, Dollie moved to Kingman to be near her son, Mike.
Dollie was preceded in death by her mother; Jewel, her father; Luther, and her husband; Tony. She is survived by her son; Mike, her daughter; Deb, her son-in-law; Marv and three grandchildren.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Dollie was a patriot and loved the USA especially her southern heritage, but most of all she loved her Savior Jesus Christ.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingman Family Worship Center, 10 a.m. April 6 at 4087 N. Eagle Dr., Kingman, Arizona, 86409
