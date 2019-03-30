OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 31
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Dollie Christine Kosters

Dollie Christine Kosters

Dollie Christine Kosters

Originally Published: March 30, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Dollie Christine Kosters went to meet the Lord on Feb. 25, 2019. She was born Dollie Stapleton in Oak Park, Georgia on June 22, 1938. She married her husband, Anthony J. Kosters on Sept. 20, 1958 in Florida, then moved to Seattle, Washington where their first child, Michael was born and daughter Debra soon followed. Dollie and Tony worked very hard to raise their children and to send them to Christian schools.

As her children moved out, Dollie became more active in Conservative GOP politics. She was elected Chairwoman of the 45th District in Washington and held that position for over 20 years. Dollie also became active in the “Daughters of the American Revolution” becoming a member via ancestors who served with General George Washington, which she was very proud of. After the passing of her husband, Dollie moved to Kingman to be near her son, Mike.

Dollie was preceded in death by her mother; Jewel, her father; Luther, and her husband; Tony. She is survived by her son; Mike, her daughter; Deb, her son-in-law; Marv and three grandchildren.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Dollie was a patriot and loved the USA especially her southern heritage, but most of all she loved her Savior Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingman Family Worship Center, 10 a.m. April 6 at 4087 N. Eagle Dr., Kingman, Arizona, 86409

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary | Ruth Shelton-Wiseman
Obituary: Deanne Kosters
Obituary | Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Mulder
Obituary: Louise Kneib
Obituary: Christine Dudley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: