Obituary | Ruth Shelton-Wiseman

Ruth Shelton-Wiseman

Ruth Shelton-Wiseman

Originally Published: March 30, 2019 7:27 p.m.

On March 4, 2019 our mother and grandmother, Ruth Shelton-Wiseman went home to be with the Lord. She was born June 27, 1927 in Chandler, Arizona to William and Ethyl Pleasant, the youngest of 11 children, and lived her entire life in Arizona.

She met the love of her like; Doyle Shelton in the fall of 1945 and were married for 52 years. They moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1968 and she worked for the Treasurer’s office for approximately 10 years. She enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends as well as serving her Lord at Oak Street Baptist Church. All of her grandchildren were very special to her.

After the death of Doyle in 1998 she met and married Larry Wilson in 2002 and they remained together until her passing.

She is survived by her second husband; Larry Wiseman, son; Gary Shelton (Pat), daughter; Sherry Potter (Bruce), four grandsons; Charlie Potter, Kevin Potter, Curtis Shelton and Chris Shelton as well as nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday April 6, 2019 at Oak Street Baptist Church located at 605 East Oak Street, Kingman, Arizona 86401

