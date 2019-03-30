Rants & Raves | March 31, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week: Just Trump trying to get everyone’s mind off the Mueller report. We are wise to his ploys.

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week: Blame Dems in their ivory towers for this one as they lie that there even is a crisis. There are 14,000 people, 2,000 beds. That’s a crisis. Family units must be allowed in; Dems refuse to change laws hoping for future votes.

Letter | New Zealand shooting has led to an overreaction: You must have one stone cold soul.

Letter | New Zealand shooting has led to an overreaction: How pathetic, to group peaceful worshipers, who were slain by a Trump supporting racist, as the same as the 9/11 terrorists. I DO have my priorities straight, it includes refuting hate, and the getting the facts, before mouthing off!

DeVos defends plan to eliminate Special Olympics fund: Betsy Devos is a prime example of why you DO NOT put someone in the position of Secretary of Education who has never been in a classroom teaching situation! Cronyism has go to be eliminated in Washington appointments.

Column | Who spawned the Christchurch killer: We all did, Pat. We have never been able to understand that God created all people. I don’t know why he made us different colors, and so what if he did? Quit pretending you’re not part of the problem.

Letter | If a politician lived on a back road: Sorry, Charles. Most politicians are to busy trying to fill their own pockets and egos to worry about the backroads of their constituents.

Letter | Just thinking: Thank you, Ken. Politicians should ALL be given drug/alcohol tests before their terms start.

Potholes, potholes, potholes: Enjoying the road conditions? Those who voted for 413 and Nelson and Watkins for City Council, please ask them what their plan is for proper budgeting and road maintenance? They supported keeping bumpy roads and halting infrastructure improvement

Discounted cleanup Kingman city limits: Kingman has a great discounted trash pickup program in place. This or some type of discounted or free program needed in Birdland and Butler areas. Central placement of big 10 yard dumpsters? County Commissioners any ideas?

How many dollar stores are too many: We used to have neighborhood stores. Big stores drove them out, leaving people no choice, even for a few items, but to go to the big markets! Dollar stores offer convenience and an alternative to inflated prices. I’ll keep ours!

Staffing shortage at KPD: The short-staffed police department cannot sponsor the Junior Police Academy. Is that a huge priority? I would rather have them patrolling our streets in our growing community. Do School Resource Officers spend all day on school campuses? Does KUSD fund them?

Seat belt law expansion quashed by Arizona Legislature: I’m grateful Arizona recognized seat belt laws are an ‘improper state intrusion on ... personal responsibility.’ If an action effects only you it is not the governments business. If it puts others in harms ways, like distracted driving, it should be regulated.

Weeds in Kingman: Why doesn’t Mohave County enforce weed control in the county just outside city limits?

Seems like the younger the resident, the worse the yard looks. Wow, never seen such a terrible looking place.

Good people in Kingman: Many good people in Kingman. Thanks to the person or persons who found my wallet in a cart outside Bashas’ and returned it. God bless you for your honesty.

Rancho Santa Fe Interchange: Why not focus on the immediate needs of Kingman, like the traffic congestion, the speeding drivers on Stockton Hill, poor condition of streets. Why not market new businesses to fill some vacant buildings within the city limits?

The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate: There should be no debate. Water should be the official drink of Arizona although I think most of our senators drink Kool-Aid.

State legislature wants to keep the people quiet: It is amazing how rapidly those recently elected to state legislature have become so willing to silence the voices of those that elected them! Perhaps we should consider voting for people based on qualifications and sincerity, rather than party affiliations?