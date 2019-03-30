OFFERS
What else is on the Supervisors’ immediate agenda?

Mohave County Board of Supervisors

Mohave County Board of Supervisors

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 30, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 1 at 700 W Beale St.

The Board will adopt two proclamations, adopting the week of April 7-13 as “National Crime Victims’ Rights Week” in Mohave County and declaring the whole month of April as “Fair Housing Month” in effort to end housing discrimination and raises awareness of fair housing rights.

Community Service Director Dave Wolf recommends attending a free landlord-tenant fair and a fair housing workshop. Tenants should also consider visiting the Community Services either in person or online.

“Anyone feeling that you are affected, file a fair housing complaint,” said Wolf, who remembers April being a fair housing month since he took this job 26 years ago.

Another housing-related issue on the agenda is an expected contract between the State of Arizona Department of Housing and Mohave County providing grant funds in the amount of $168,114 for one year serving the disabled and homeless families. That will provide money for administration and rental assistance for approximately 21 local, low-income families.

Good news for the Golden Valley’s Veteran’s Park. Mohave County Parks, a NRPA member, has been given the opportunity to apply for a “Meet Me at the Park” grant in the amount of $30,000. A one-to-one match is required, however, matching funds can include cash, staff time, construction costs and design fees. Parks is requesting BOS approval and direction for the submittal of the grant on behalf of the Veteran’s Park. Areas for use will include an ADA walking path with access to the play structures, exercise stations, and enhancement to the basketball court.

Finally, good news for the Sheriff’s Office. There will be new radio tower and radio equipment installed on Hayden Peak southeast of Kingman, Spirit Mountain outside of Laughlin and on Radar Hill in Kingman.

