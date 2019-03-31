OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 01
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

APS admits it spent $10.7M to elect pair in 2014 Corporation Commission campaign

Bob Burns has actively sought disclosure of campaign funds for the Corporation Commission elections. Only recently did Arizona Public Service release its campaign contributions; $10.7 million in the 2014 election. (Capitol Media Services, 2017 file photo/Howard Fischer)

Bob Burns has actively sought disclosure of campaign funds for the Corporation Commission elections. Only recently did Arizona Public Service release its campaign contributions; $10.7 million in the 2014 election. (Capitol Media Services, 2017 file photo/Howard Fischer)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: March 31, 2019 7:20 p.m.

PHOENIX – The state’s largest electric utility admitted late Friday it spent $10.7 million in 2014 to elect two regulators of its choosing.

In a formal filing with the Arizona Corporation Commission, Barbara Lockwood, a vice president of Arizona Public Service, said nothing in state law requires her company to divulge the information. And APS and its parent company, Pinnacle West Capital Corp., have fought prior subpoenas demanding that same data, including filing suit.

But Lockwood said the company has “hope of putting the past behind us.’’ Lockwood would not comment.

That, however, is not the whole story.

APS and Pinnacle West for years fought efforts by Bob Burns to force disclosure. And they won in court when a judge said that Burns, by himself, had only limited authority to issue and enforce subpoenas.

All that changed, however, with the election this past November of Democrat Sandra Kennedy. And Republican Boyd Dunn, who was not elected until 2016, agreed to seek the information.

That gave the trio a working majority on this issue on the five-member panel. And it raised the likelihood that the commissioners could force the company to give up the documents.

The size of the spending admission surprised Burns.

Up until now, the only thing that was known was that two groups – the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and Save Our Future Now – had together reported spending $3.2 million to secure the election of Republicans Tom Forese and Doug Little.

But they refused to disclose the source of their dollars, citing their status as “social welfare’’ organizations which exempts them from some of the campaign finance laws that apply to others. And until Friday APS would neither confirm nor deny that any of that cash came from the utility or its parent.

Friday’s filing shows that Pinnacle West gave nearly $5.9 million to the Free Enterprise Club in 2014. And it funneled another $3.5 million into Save Our Future Now, money the company says went to the commission race.

That, however, is not all of it. The company reports giving nearly $1.4 million to the Arizona Cattle Feeders Association, money that a company spokeswoman said also was spent on the commission race.

Separately, Pinnacle West revealed it made political donations to other organizations in the 2014 campaign. That includes $50,000 to the Republican Governor’s Association which helped the first election of Gov. Doug Ducey, and $425,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association which in turn bought commercials to elect Republican Mark Brnovich.

That $10.7 million number surprised some of the regulators.

“Wow!’’ said Andy Tobin. “That takes me by surprise.’’

Tobin said the disclosure – coming years after the election – underlines his desire to force regulated utilities to be more transparent with the money they are spending.

Since the 2014 race Pinnacle West has agreed to disclose what it gives to others who are spending money on campaigns. But that disclosure does not come until early the following year, after the election.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pinnacle West pours $1 million into ACC race
Judge rules Burns can’t trump majority vote on APS political spending
Outlaw of ‘dark money’ gains support from Republicans
Judge: ACC commissioners have no right to investigate peers
Money from solar company could make or break Corporation Commission race

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
03
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*