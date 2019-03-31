OFFERS
Black Mountain student received perfect Math score last year, AzMERIT testing begins this week

Alexander Solomon, puts his hand prints in gold because he received a perfect score in math on his AzMERIT tests last year. (Photo courtesy of Black Mountain School)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 31, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – AzMERIT testing for students in grades 3-8 has arrived.

Students in Kingman Academy of Learning and Kingman Unified School District start testing Monday, April 1 in math and English Language Arts reading and writing.

Last year at Black Mountain School, Alexander Solomon, was the only student to receive a perfect score in math. He was a fifth grader at the time.

“Because of his score – he was advanced into the Cambridge math program at White Cliffs Middle School for this academic year,” Duane Scofield, BMS principal said.

Black Mountain rewards its students when it comes to achieving high test scores. Those that score “Highly Proficient” are able to put their hand print in blue paint on a wall. If students score “Proficient” their hand print will go in green paint.

Since Alexander scored a perfect score his hand prints were in gold paint.

“I wasn’t expecting it. It felt good putting my hands in gold,” Alexander said.

Scofield said that this is done to help keep the students encouraged to take the test seriously and to do their best.

Alexander’s mother, Santana Solomon, said the family is very proud of him and that he’s done pretty well in his education.

From one parent to another, she would suggest to encourage students to take their time, get a good night’s sleep and to double check answers.

