OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 01
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

DAV continues offering rides for vets to Prescott, Phoenix VA medical centers

Kingman DAV’s Jim Zachman, right, is congratulated by Arizona DAV Commander John Burden for being named Northern Arizona VA Health Care System’s Driver of the Year. Kingman DAV offers rides for veterans to get to their appointments at the Prescott and Phoenix VA medical centers. (Photo courtesy Kingman DAV)

Kingman DAV’s Jim Zachman, right, is congratulated by Arizona DAV Commander John Burden for being named Northern Arizona VA Health Care System’s Driver of the Year. Kingman DAV offers rides for veterans to get to their appointments at the Prescott and Phoenix VA medical centers. (Photo courtesy Kingman DAV)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: March 31, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Disabled American Veterans has vans available for veterans who are in need of rides to the Prescott and Phoenix VA medical centers.

The DAV call center is open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday and can be reached at 928-718-7313.

For the first time in Kingman DAV history, a local volunteer driver has been awarded Driver of the Year by the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in Prescott. Arizona DAV Commander John Burden and Junior Vice Kevin Cooper awarded Jim Zachman with a jacket, according to Bill Wallace of Kingman DAV.

“Way to go, Jim,” Wallace said in a statement to The Daily Miner. “We thank the state DAV commander and his junior vice for driving here from Phoenix on a Saturday morning. It meant a lot. Volunteers get it done.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

DAV: Fulfilling Promises
Kingman Letters: Volunteers help veterans
Prescott VA names Kingman man Driver of the Year
Letter | Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network is grateful
Kingman Photo | Volunteer Appreciation

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
03
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*