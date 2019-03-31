DAV continues offering rides for vets to Prescott, Phoenix VA medical centers

KINGMAN – Disabled American Veterans has vans available for veterans who are in need of rides to the Prescott and Phoenix VA medical centers.

The DAV call center is open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday and can be reached at 928-718-7313.

For the first time in Kingman DAV history, a local volunteer driver has been awarded Driver of the Year by the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in Prescott. Arizona DAV Commander John Burden and Junior Vice Kevin Cooper awarded Jim Zachman with a jacket, according to Bill Wallace of Kingman DAV.

“Way to go, Jim,” Wallace said in a statement to The Daily Miner. “We thank the state DAV commander and his junior vice for driving here from Phoenix on a Saturday morning. It meant a lot. Volunteers get it done.