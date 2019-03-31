DAV continues offering rides for vets to Prescott, Phoenix VA medical centers
KINGMAN – Disabled American Veterans has vans available for veterans who are in need of rides to the Prescott and Phoenix VA medical centers.
The DAV call center is open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday and can be reached at 928-718-7313.
For the first time in Kingman DAV history, a local volunteer driver has been awarded Driver of the Year by the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in Prescott. Arizona DAV Commander John Burden and Junior Vice Kevin Cooper awarded Jim Zachman with a jacket, according to Bill Wallace of Kingman DAV.
“Way to go, Jim,” Wallace said in a statement to The Daily Miner. “We thank the state DAV commander and his junior vice for driving here from Phoenix on a Saturday morning. It meant a lot. Volunteers get it done.
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Search for missing Lake Havasu boater continues 6 months after deadly crash
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
03
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
03
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*