Horoscopes | April 1, 2019

Originally Published: March 31, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Asa Butterfield, 22; Hillary Scott, 33; Taran Killam, 37; Susan Boyle, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider your options and how you see yourself moving forward. Making a lateral move may feel safe, but it isn’t likely to be satisfying.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change should be made for the right reason. Don’t act on an emotional impulse.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider all your options before you do something that might jeopardize your position. Honesty and integrity, along with being able to keep a secret, are in your best interest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Trust and believe in your abilities, and positive reinforcement will be yours. If someone prompts you to make a change based on your talent, experience and knowledge, you should probably follow through.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Go over what you know and do well. What you have to offer will become more apparent if you discuss possibilities with people who share your concerns as well as your interests.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone will mesmerize and entice you. Proceed with caution.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Work hard to bring about changes that will improve your personal finances. Don’t let anyone railroad you into something that isn’t going to benefit you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take the plunge. Feeling passionate about something, someone or life and the direction you are pursuing will encourage you to bring about positive change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t believe or trust in what someone is trying to sell you. An exaggerated assessment of what’s right and what’s wrong will make it difficult for you to see clearly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get back to basics. Make positive changes to the way you live, the people you associate with and the way you handle your personal health, finances and legal matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t get angry; get moving. Pour your energy into something that counts, but not something that will exhaust you or lead to injury.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Simple, moderate and well-thought-out plans will be your ticket to success. Use your imagination to come up with a way to reach your goal without overspending.

