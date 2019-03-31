It isn’t the ‘Dumbo’ of old

This isn't the Dumbo of old. It's not animated nor very colorful and there aren't catchy tunes in the background. These are real live-action characters, with the exception of Dumbo himself, playing the animated characters of old. Somewhere in the translation it lost its child appeal, the whimsiness and naivete bestowed upon cartoons.

Director Tim Burton has had many successes on his versions of past stories, re-done the Tim Burton way. Even with star performers like Eva Green (Colette Marchant), Danny DeVito (Max Medici), Colin Farrell (Holt Farrier) and Michael Keaton (V. A. Vandemere), none are given roles that would exhibit their enormous talent. Keaton is no Beetlejuice here.

The story begins with Farrell returning from WWI, with a bit of PTSD and no left arm, to his two kids Joe (Finley Hobbins) and Millie (Nico Parker) who immediately zero-in on the missing arm. His wife died of illness in his absence and his circus family took care of the kids. He rode horses for the circus, we are told, before the war and wanted to return to the same. But the circus leader, DeVito, sold the horses to keep the circus afloat. So Farrell was charged with taking care of the elephants, one of which was pregnant. The elephant, named Jumbo, gave birth to a big, floppy-eared baby elephant. The kids take a liking to the elephant and spend time with it. Parker is too serious and stone-faced. Although she's taken to scientific method and wants to experiment with the baby elephant to try and train it. By luck they discover the baby elephant, when playing with a feather, could fly by flapping it's large ears.

As luck would have it, word got out and the baby elephant was the star attraction. Keaton and his assistant Green learn about the baby elephant and set upon obtaining it for his own big-buck, large-scale circus exhibition. But in doing so has determined to separate the baby elephant from his mother. Touching scenes of the mother's trunk lovingly caressing the baby elephant, which soon became known as Dumbo, helped build audience emotion. Something anyone can identify with: being separated from your mom.

Thus begins a transformation of once hardened characters. Green changes from a non-caring performer to one who takes up Dumbo's cause. The old circus family joins together and all set out to free Dumbo's mom and reunite the two. Wasn't Dumbo supposed to be a kid's movie? Now the audience is engulfed in the intrigue and conspiracy as the rescue plays out.

The movie is almost two hours long. Much too long to keep the interest of little ones. Be prepared for some child restlessness. Some parts were just boring and unneeded. The fun and excitement was missing. Momentum went up and down and sometimes just stagnated as we were waiting for something to happen. Once it did, the movie flowed. Tim Burton missed the mark on Dumbo in telling a tale lightly and lovingly while still teaching a lesson. I'll give Dumbo 2 out of 5 Miners.