Letter | Thank you, Kingman

My highest compliments to the Kingman community! When KALP (Kingman Area Literacy Program) released its recent “plea for volunteer tutors” to help others learn to read and develop other skills ... the community’s response was overwhelmingly exemplary.



For the first time in our 5 1/2 years of existence we have “too many” tutors wishing to help others! Although living here but a decade, I am duly impressed with the level of civic responsibility. It is indeed gratifying to live in a community with such an abundance of caring people and a willingness to help others.

Thank you, Kingman! Metaphorically, you can take a prideful well-deserved lonnnnng deeeep bow.