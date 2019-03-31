OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 01
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Licenses and Permits | April 1, 2019

The City of Kingman issued 3 business licenses for the week ending March 29. (Daily Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 3 business licenses for the week ending March 29. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 31, 2019 7:21 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 22:

Baron Landscape & Pool: 9106 S. Saguaro Circle, Mohave Valley; underground gas line for pool heater.

High Tech Electric: Chloride; 200 amp electric panel.

Gene Elson: 7185 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof garage.

Joseph Lane: 1290 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; add electrical to garage.

James Carney: 1742 Vista Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical panel.

Ambient Edge: 17161 Mesquite Road, Dolan Springs; HVAC replace 5 ton heat pump with heat strips.

J D’uva Service Plumbing: 3136 Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line repair.

Select Electric: 2285 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; electrical reconnect.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 1170 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; demo mobile home and two sheds.

Redmond Electric: 4955 Teddy Roosevelt Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel improvement.

Discreet Electrical Services: 2101 E. Warwick Road, Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel replacement.

Discreet Electrical Services: 594 S. Hope Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel replacement.

Mark Cobern: 7879 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; demo all structures.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 29:

AFLAC: 1711 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; Insurance.

Pruitt’s Plumbing: 2150 N. Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City; contractor.

Bailey’s Window Cleaning AZ: 2925 Leroy Ave., Kingman; window washing.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Licenses & Permits | March 11, 2019
Licenses and Permits | Sept. 24, 2018
Licenses and permits ending Feb. 23
Licenses and Permits | April 9, 2018
Licenses and Permits | March 26, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
03
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*