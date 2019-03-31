Licenses and Permits | April 1, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 22:
Baron Landscape & Pool: 9106 S. Saguaro Circle, Mohave Valley; underground gas line for pool heater.
High Tech Electric: Chloride; 200 amp electric panel.
Gene Elson: 7185 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof garage.
Joseph Lane: 1290 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; add electrical to garage.
James Carney: 1742 Vista Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical panel.
Ambient Edge: 17161 Mesquite Road, Dolan Springs; HVAC replace 5 ton heat pump with heat strips.
J D’uva Service Plumbing: 3136 Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line repair.
Select Electric: 2285 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; electrical reconnect.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 1170 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; demo mobile home and two sheds.
Redmond Electric: 4955 Teddy Roosevelt Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel improvement.
Discreet Electrical Services: 2101 E. Warwick Road, Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel replacement.
Discreet Electrical Services: 594 S. Hope Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel replacement.
Mark Cobern: 7879 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; demo all structures.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 29:
AFLAC: 1711 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; Insurance.
Pruitt’s Plumbing: 2150 N. Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City; contractor.
Bailey’s Window Cleaning AZ: 2925 Leroy Ave., Kingman; window washing.
