Licenses and Permits | April 1, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 22:

Baron Landscape & Pool: 9106 S. Saguaro Circle, Mohave Valley; underground gas line for pool heater.

High Tech Electric: Chloride; 200 amp electric panel.

Gene Elson: 7185 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof garage.

Joseph Lane: 1290 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; add electrical to garage.

James Carney: 1742 Vista Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical panel.

Ambient Edge: 17161 Mesquite Road, Dolan Springs; HVAC replace 5 ton heat pump with heat strips.

J D’uva Service Plumbing: 3136 Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line repair.

Select Electric: 2285 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; electrical reconnect.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 1170 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; demo mobile home and two sheds.

Redmond Electric: 4955 Teddy Roosevelt Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel improvement.

Discreet Electrical Services: 2101 E. Warwick Road, Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel replacement.

Discreet Electrical Services: 594 S. Hope Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel replacement.

Mark Cobern: 7879 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; demo all structures.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 29:

AFLAC: 1711 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; Insurance.

Pruitt’s Plumbing: 2150 N. Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City; contractor.

Bailey’s Window Cleaning AZ: 2925 Leroy Ave., Kingman; window washing.