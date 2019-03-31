McSally making strides to prevent sexual assault in military, throughout society

KINGMAN – On March 6 during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing U.S. Senator Martha McSally, R-Arizona, said that she was sexually assaulted when she served in the military.

She served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years and during that time she was also the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat and was the first to command a fighter squadron in combat in the United States.

McSally said that this is a very personal situation and that everybody should be treated with dignity and respect and crimes shouldn’t be committed against one another in the service.

Since she announced the information, she said The Pentagon “sprung into action.”

“It’s extremely personal since my sharing of that in the hearing a few weeks ago,” she said. “The pentagon has sprung into action in way that I have not seen before.”

She has had many conversations with officials at The Pentagon, including the acting Air Force Secretary of Defense, Air Force Chief of Staff and judge advocates. During these conversations, McSally asked the acting Secretary of Defense for The Pentagon to form a task force.

“I was focused initially on the Air Force of course, but we have to make sure this stops happening in every service,” McSally said.

All branches of the military have come together to see where improvements can be made in prevention, response and justice related to sexual assault, she said.

“I’m really grateful that I have this opportunity to be a leader on this issue,” McSally said. “I obviously wish things that happened to me did not happen, nor do I want them to happen to anybody else, but it provides me an opportunity to speak with credibility and leadership on something that is very personal to me.”

The focus of the task force is to improve from the time the assault happens and the process moving forward, but work will also be done to prevent sexual assault from happening.

“How are we holding people accountable? How are we training commanders? How are we creating a climate and a culture in the military that this is not tolerated and that people are not going to tolerate it?” she said.

The U.S. Air Force veteran will address the topic of sexual assault Thursday, April 4 as a keynote speaker at the U.S. Naval Academy for the National Discussion on Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment at America’s Colleges, Universities and Service Academies.

At the summit she will talk about how to solve the issue not just in the military but throughout society.

“It’s happening everywhere,” McSally said. “We expect our military to certainly have a higher level of character and be those who are serving with honor, but sexual assault is happening across our society every single day at our universities in our communities and we’ve all got to come together to figure out how to make it stop.”