MCSO recognizes efforts of Volunteer Posse, Boating Safety Officers

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Volunteer Posse and Boating Safety Officer Award Banquet on Tuesday, March 26 where it thanked those dedicated individuals who offer their time and service to the community.

This year’s banquet saw Erdean Johnson receive the Posse Member of the Year award for his dedication to both programs, the posse and boating safety.

“Erdean had a total of 644 Posse hours and 314 BSO hours this year, while also volunteering for other agencies in his community,” MCSO wrote in a press release. “Erdean recently took over as Volunteer fleet manager and made tremendous strides in this area.”

Larry Kersich, a Kingman resident who frequently makes the trip to Lake Havasu to work special events and shifts, was presented with the Boating Safety Officer of the Year award for his many hours spent patrolling the waters.

Kurt Duncan received Posse Field Training Officer of the Year for going “above and beyond” in his service to the program. Duncan also dedicates his time by working as a dispatcher at the communications center. Doug Rich received the Sheriff’s Leadership award for his leadership roles in both programs. MCSO writes that his efforts have had a huge impact on the efficiency of volunteers, and the programs “would not be the same without him.”

Also receiving recognition for their efforts and dedication were Barbara Hunter, who has taken on the task of scheduling special events and working regularly-scheduled patrols for both programs, and Ed Gillespie. Gillespie has more than 21 years of service as a boating safety officer and also handles administrative functions and scheduling for the division.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all of our volunteers for their service,” MSCO writes. “Our agency would not be as efficient or successful without your dedication and hard work.”

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office