NY men held on $4 million bonds for drug charges

KINGMAN – David Royden Mitchell and Brian David Printup have been indicted by the grand jury of Mohave County for transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, and Justin James Rector’s evidentiary hearing scheduled for April 19 has been continued to July 11.

The grand jury charges that on or about March 3, 2019 around Milepost 5 on I-15 Mitchell and Printup “knowingly imported into Arizona or transported dangerous drugs for sale …” according to court documents. That grand jury finding led to a felony charge of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale for both men. Mitchell and Printup are also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a felony. According to court documents, both men have a mailing address of Oneida, New York.

Printup, 46, has entered a not-guilty plea, and has a pretrial conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, April 8 in the court of Judge Rick Lambert. Mitchell, 68, also entered a plea of not guilty, and has a pretrial conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday April 8 before Judge Lambert.

Mitchell and Printup are being held on $4 million bond for each charge.

Rector case continued

Justin James Rector, 30, charged with murdering 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella of Bullhead City in September 2014, had his evidentiary hearing that was set for this month continued to 9 a.m. July 11.

Earlier this year, Rector wrote a letter to the court claiming that his previous counsels withheld disclosure information such as physical and forensic testing results. Rector said he hadn’t been provided that information as of late January, 2019. An evidentiary hearing was set on the matter.

However, according to court documents, defense counsel on the case requested to continue the hearing for a period of 60 days. Rector has a status conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. May 17.