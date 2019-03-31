OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 01
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NY men held on $4 million bonds for drug charges

David Royden Mitchell and Brian David Printup

David Royden Mitchell and Brian David Printup

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 31, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – David Royden Mitchell and Brian David Printup have been indicted by the grand jury of Mohave County for transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, and Justin James Rector’s evidentiary hearing scheduled for April 19 has been continued to July 11.

The grand jury charges that on or about March 3, 2019 around Milepost 5 on I-15 Mitchell and Printup “knowingly imported into Arizona or transported dangerous drugs for sale …” according to court documents. That grand jury finding led to a felony charge of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale for both men. Mitchell and Printup are also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a felony. According to court documents, both men have a mailing address of Oneida, New York.

Printup, 46, has entered a not-guilty plea, and has a pretrial conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, April 8 in the court of Judge Rick Lambert. Mitchell, 68, also entered a plea of not guilty, and has a pretrial conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday April 8 before Judge Lambert.

Mitchell and Printup are being held on $4 million bond for each charge.

photo

Justin James Rector

Rector case continued

Justin James Rector, 30, charged with murdering 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella of Bullhead City in September 2014, had his evidentiary hearing that was set for this month continued to 9 a.m. July 11.

Earlier this year, Rector wrote a letter to the court claiming that his previous counsels withheld disclosure information such as physical and forensic testing results. Rector said he hadn’t been provided that information as of late January, 2019. An evidentiary hearing was set on the matter.

However, according to court documents, defense counsel on the case requested to continue the hearing for a period of 60 days. Rector has a status conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. May 17.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rector wants an attorney, March evidentiary hearing vacated
Former defense attorneys subpoenaed in Rector case
Murder suspect's wish list erased
Justin Rector trial delayed again
Rector sentencing vacated, judge sets evidentiary hearing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
03
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*