Staff of Rep. Gosar holds office hours in Kingman
KINGMAN – The staff of Congressman Paul Gosar will hold office hours in Kingman from 2 – 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at the City of Kingman Engineering Department, 220 N. Fourth St.
Those interested in attending the office hours can call 928-445-1683 to make an appointment. In addition to getting to know Gosar’s staff, the event will afford the opportunity to raise concerns regarding federal and state topics.
Community members can also receive help with federal agencies such as the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Small Business Administration, the Internal Revenue Service and more.
Information provided by Congressman Paul Gosar’s Office
