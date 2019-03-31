Student Rotarian selected for strong academic record
KINGMAN – Conner Gomez, a senior at Kingman High School, was recently selected as a 2019 Student Rotarian. Conner was chosen by the Kingman Rotary Club for her strong academic record, as well as her leadership outside of the classroom.
Conner has already started on the college path by successfully completing several advanced placement and dual credit classes. During her freshman year she received the math award.
Outside of the classroom, Conner had dedicated her time to her band family. She has been an active member of the KHS marching band during all four years of high school, including serving as a section leader.
She has also been a leader in the arts through her participation in jazz band and the Bulldog theater. Other activities she partakes include National Honor Society, volunteering with the food bank and participating in the “Red for Ed” movement.
After graduation Conner plans to major in art and minor in band and/or a foreign language. The Kingman Rotary Club wishes Conner the best success and a bright future.
Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club
