Youth volunteer for beautification effort at Hualapai Elementary School

Most people know spare time is precious and can be difficult to come by, and while some like to spend that time reading, exercising or perhaps playing video games, there’s a group of young men in Kingman that recently chose to volunteer service in an effort to beautify the community.

In taking his children to school at Hualapai Elementary, Brent Bedke noticed students arriving for the day were greeted by a piece of land at the front of the property which had seen better days. That’s how he got the idea to give it a makeover, but he knew he’d need some help completing the project that would end up costing about $2,500.

So Bedke reached out to the community and local businesses and received the responses for which he was hoping. Thunderbird Materials, Bulldog Disposal, Monolith Diagnostics and Campbell Concrete donated time and materials to the project. Adam and Alyssa Dawson, Ryan and Becca Esplin, Ryan and Krystin Coburn, Brent and Bridgett Bedke and Nate and Sarah Peterson all donated money.

“I was really proud of the boys, they really stepped up and we had a great turnout,” Bedke said, also applauding the contributions of local businesses “They worked hard while they were there and I didn’t hear anybody complain. I think everybody came with great enthusiasm.”

The work itself, which entailed moving and bringing in new rock for the entryway at the Hualapai parking lot March 28, 29 and 30, was performed by young men more than willing to donate time to keep their community looking nice.

“We’re always willing to help out,” said Jonathan Allred, 15. “We’re always willing to offer our service.”

That puts a smile on the face of Phil Allred, Jonathan’s dad.

“I think it’s great, it gives them a chance to give back,” he said. “It’s a good teaching tool for the youth to be part of the community and to do something more than just for themselves. It makes them better people.”

So the group placed down plastic, then a bobcat would dump new rocks for the young men to shovel and rake into position. However, the work couldn’t be completed without breaking a sweat.

“The hardest part for me was probably when we were laying out the bigger rocks because we weren’t able to use our shovels,” Jonathan said. “We just hand to use our hands and bend over.”

Spencer Bodily, 13, agreed that manipulating the larger rocks was likely the most difficult part of the project. However, he’d do it again without hesitation.

“I think it’s always really fun to be able to serve,” Bodily said, adding he’d “definitely” do it again.

While they don’t exactly know what type of beautification project they’d like to tackle next, Bedke said there remains two areas at Hualapai that could benefit from a similar facelift.

“What I thought was going to be a small project turned out to be one of the neatest things ever done for us,” said Principal Jerry Arave. “The young men did a great job and the front of our school looks outstanding.”

Other scouts and adults who assisted with the project include: Bridger Bodily, Zach Jones, Justus Schoppman, Carson Taylor, Jack Divis, Evan Esplin, Joseph Oldham, Jacob Peterson, Evan Taylor, Ian Acton, Brett Riche, Jared Skousen, Dion Lauck, Jeremiah Divis and Tom Louviere.

“Even if you weren’t looking forward to the project, by the end of it, you wouldn’t think it was that hard,” Spencer said of volunteering one’s time. “You would just be glad for the good feeling you get from helping your community look so much better.”