OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 01
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Court designates second-degree murder case as complex

Bradley Allen Stumpf

Bradley Allen Stumpf

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 1, 2019 7:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – Bradley Allen Stumpf, 31, who is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing 46-year-old Jason Hernando McCafferty, had his case designated as complex Wednesday.

A case being designated as complex means that the timetable for going to trial is a little different than normal. According to Arizona statutes for criminal procedures, defendants in custody need to go to trial no later than 150 days from the arraignment. When a case is determined to be complex, defendants need to be tried no later than 270 days from the arraignment.

The alleged events of the day were described by the Department of Public Safety in court records obtained at Kingman Justice Court. In an interview with law enforcement, Stumpf reportedly said he and McCafferty were returning from Phoenix where they had been working.

Stumpf told troopers that “weird” music was playing on the radio while in the vehicle, and that he was getting upset because McCafferty was yelling at him. Stumpf also stated he had been hearing voices in his head for the last several months and was “experiencing that while in the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

That affidavit also states that Stumpf said he pointed the gun at the victim, at which time he “blacked out.” He remembers the gun going off, and the vehicle going out of control. Stumpf told law enforcement he then stepped on the brake to stop the vehicle before stuffing the 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun between the seats and running from the truck.

Stumpf reportedly said later that he had an “infection in his head” and asked to be checked into a mental hospital.

Attorneys on the case said Wednesday that plea negotiations are underway. Judge Derek Carlisle set a status hearing in Stumpf’s case for 9 a.m. June 28.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mental health could play role in Interstate 40 murder case
Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
Murderer OKs deal
Accused Vegas Uber carjacker has plea agreement rejected
Former KHS teacher accused of sexual assault

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
01
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
01
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News