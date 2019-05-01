Court designates second-degree murder case as complex
KINGMAN – Bradley Allen Stumpf, 31, who is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing 46-year-old Jason Hernando McCafferty, had his case designated as complex Wednesday.
A case being designated as complex means that the timetable for going to trial is a little different than normal. According to Arizona statutes for criminal procedures, defendants in custody need to go to trial no later than 150 days from the arraignment. When a case is determined to be complex, defendants need to be tried no later than 270 days from the arraignment.
The alleged events of the day were described by the Department of Public Safety in court records obtained at Kingman Justice Court. In an interview with law enforcement, Stumpf reportedly said he and McCafferty were returning from Phoenix where they had been working.
Stumpf told troopers that “weird” music was playing on the radio while in the vehicle, and that he was getting upset because McCafferty was yelling at him. Stumpf also stated he had been hearing voices in his head for the last several months and was “experiencing that while in the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
That affidavit also states that Stumpf said he pointed the gun at the victim, at which time he “blacked out.” He remembers the gun going off, and the vehicle going out of control. Stumpf told law enforcement he then stepped on the brake to stop the vehicle before stuffing the 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun between the seats and running from the truck.
Stumpf reportedly said later that he had an “infection in his head” and asked to be checked into a mental hospital.
Attorneys on the case said Wednesday that plea negotiations are underway. Judge Derek Carlisle set a status hearing in Stumpf’s case for 9 a.m. June 28.
