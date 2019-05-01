Court mutes defendant for disrupting proceeding
KINGMAN – Donald Cory Dehar, 55, appeared via video from the Mohave County jail for his pretrial conference Wednesday due to disrupting his last hearing with expletive-ridden tirades and threats directed toward the judge.
Before getting into the pretrial conference, Judge Derek Carlisle told Dehar that he would be muted if he again disrupted the proceeding. It took only seconds for that to happen.
Dehar is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and multiple counts of aggravated assault.
On or about Feb. 13, 2019, law enforcement responded to a residence in the 11000 block of West Saddleback Drive in White Hills after receiving a 911 call from one of the victims. The victim said a male subject, identified as Dehar of White Hills, shot him and another male victim with a handgun. Deputies contacted both victims upon arrival and began providing aid while waiting for emergency medical staff to arrive on scene.
One victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, while the other was transported to a Las Vegas hospital with a more-serious injury.
A mental evaluation is in the works for Dehar, and the judge continued the proceeding to 8:30 a.m. May 22 so that information would be available for discussion.
