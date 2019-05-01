OFFERS
Dear Abby | Invitations from friend are declined for safety reasons

Originally Published: May 1, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: I have a former co-worker whose husband was just released from a psychiatric facility. He had threatened to kill himself and take the entire family with him. I met him before the incident. He did not seem balanced then, and I was uncomfortable being around him.

Since his release, my friend keeps inviting me to their house and wants to come to mine. I keep making excuses for not allowing visits to my house or hers. I still have a bad feeling about being exposed to him and possibly putting myself in danger. I have been in abusive relationships in the past, and one attack was nearly fatal.

I have spoken to her about the dangers of being with a person such as him. But she says she can’t leave because they have three children on the spectrum. Am I being silly? – Apprehensive in Texas

Dear Apprehensive: No, you are not being silly. Listen to your gut. Nowhere in your letter did you indicate that you and the wife are close friends. If you are uncomfortable being around her husband because of your own history, you do not have to be.

Dear Abby: I recently did a DNA test using a kit through a genealogy company that advertises nationally and internationally. I received my results and discovered that one of the features is that the website shows people with whom I share DNA, along with predictions of my relationship to them.

I’m interested in trying to strike up conversations with people to whom I am distantly related (most of my matches are fourth or fifth cousins or further), but I’m at a loss for how to begin. I have tried mentioning common family connections, but haven’t gotten anywhere with that approach. Do you have any advice you can share with me about how to start a conversation with someone I’m related to, but don’t know? – Curious in Canada

Dear Curious: What you should do is tell these people that your DNA test results showed that you may be related, and ask if the person is willing to share information. However, if they do not respond, take the hint and don’t follow up.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

News