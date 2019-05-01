Diet Center’s Weight Loss Tip of the Week | Being aware of how much you are consuming will get you closer to your goal weight

Have you heard of the term portion distortion?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Research shows that how much a person eats at a given meal may be influenced by how much food is on the plate. Researchers at Penn State University served various portion sizes of macaroni and cheese to a selected group of people. They found that the amount consumed increased with portion size.

For example, when served 16 ounces of macaroni and cheese, an average of 10 ounces was consumed. When served 22 ounces, they consumed an average of 13 ounces. When served 25 ounces, the group consumed an average of 15 ounces of macaroni and cheese – 50% more than they consumed with the original, smaller serving.

With the higher sales of super-sized meals, food establishments help promote “portion distortion.” Portion distortion is when people expect to get a large portion of food for their money. The trouble is people also try to consume a large portion to get their money’s worth.

We can learn strategies to avoid “portion distortion.” Become aware of how hungry you are and how much you need to eat. Look for foods that are low in calories but are naturally filling (e.g., fruits and vegetables).

The way to get your money’s worth is to save part of that large serving of food for a later meal. Avoid viewing portion size in terms of money value, and instead, think about the value a smaller portion offers to the success of your weight loss.

Be careful not to have the attitude that “I will worry about it later.” Do you wait to put a lot of effort into losing weight one week before a vacation? Have you ever waited until the community pool was open for summertime before trying to lose weight so that you can look great in your bathing suit? Some goals can be met in one week. Unfortunately, for most people, losing weight is not one of those short-term goals.

Weight-loss is a process. Think of weight-loss as a marathon, not a sprint. You cover more ground in a marathon. It’s not something you rush through, but rather something you pace yourself through. There are many smaller goals to meet before getting to the end. By the time you’ve reached your goal you have accomplished a lot more for your body and mind than you could in one week.

Accept the fact you can’t meet your weight-loss goal overnight. Instead, take steps to get to the end. This would mean tackling smaller tasks such as eating small portions, drinking enough water, increasing activity level, and avoiding fried foods. As you accomplish more and more little tasks, your weight should drop closer and closer to your goal weight.

