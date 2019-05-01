Horoscopes | May 2, 2019
Birthdays: Ellie Kemper, 39; David Beckham, 44; Dwayne Johnson, 47; Christine Baranski, 67.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into getting what you want in all aspects of life. Keep personal secrets to yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t make assumptions based on what others tell you. Protect your reputation and stick to the rules and regulations to avoid setbacks.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your skills, intelligence and charm to outmaneuver negativity and opposition. Form alliances with people who are forward-thinking and eager to bring about positive change.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful who you choose to associate with personally or professionally. Look for people who offer sound advice and practical options that you know you can afford and incorporate into your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change may not appeal to you initially, but with a little finagling, you’ll find a way to move forward. Personal improvements will pay off and encourage others to support your efforts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Financial, contractual or health issues will surface. Make sure you know what you want before you engage in negotiations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Seize the moment, and follow your heart and your dreams. Make relationships, love and gaining experience your priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for something new and exciting to occupy your time and to help you make a change to the way you move forward. Embrace life to build your future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more emphasis on personal growth, home and family. Simplifying your life will free up more time to spend with someone you love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay calm, and don’t worry so much about what others do or say. Pay closer attention to your home, how you live and the changes you want to make to ensure your stability, security and comfort moving forward.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make decisions that serve you well. You don’t have to be a people pleaser when it’s not in your best interest.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in something you believe in, and make a difference. The experience will be satisfying and change your attitude toward life and the way you want to live.
