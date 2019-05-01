OFFERS
Kingman area realtors show appreciation

From left to right: Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors president Lori Chambers and Ann White, the 2018 KGVAR president. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors)

Originally Published: May 1, 2019 7:26 p.m.

The Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors held its affiliate appreciation party earlier this month to extend its gratefulness to its associates with food, music and raffle prizes at Black Bridge Brewery. Affiliates were entered into a raffle to win various prizes. (Photos courtesy of Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors)

