Kingman man arrested for alleged knife brandishing

KINGMAN – Jesus Miguel Gamez, 21 of the Kingman area, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department Thursday, April 25 after being identified as the suspect in an incident alleging a stolen gas can and a knife threat.

According to KPD, Gamez was the suspect of an incident that occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road. It was reported that Gamez had stolen a gas can from another vehicle, and when confronted by the owner, is alleged to have brandished a knife and threatened the victim. That incident was witnessed by an off-duty deputy.

Gamez left the area before law enforcement arrived, but was located and taken into custody in the 3300 block of B. Bank St. Thursday. KPD reports that Gamez initially denied involvement, but later admitted to the offense. He was booked into the Mohave County jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of theft.

He was arrested once more at 12:25 a.m. Monday, April 29 for a felony charge of possession of dangerous drugs. Gamez was reportedly the driver of a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic offense in the 3000 block of Stockton Hill Road. He was alleged to be in possession of methamphetamine and was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department