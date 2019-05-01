Local Korean War veteran will take Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

KINGMAN – Steve Wood, 84, was having dinner in a restaurant in Bullhead City when a man approached him, pointed out at his veteran’s hat, and asked if Wood had any interest in taking an Honor Flight to the nation’s capital. Two months later, he was selected for Honor Flight Southern Nevada, which will travel to Washington, D.C. on Friday, May 3, and will spend the weekend in the city.

The initiative started in 2005 and the idea is to fly American veterans to Washington, D.C. at no cost to the veteran, giving them a chance to see the memorials of the respective war they fought.

“I can hardly wait,” said Wood, who invited The Daily Miner to his immaculately clean and organized garage. There, he fixes “everything but the crack of dawn and a broken heart,” he likes to say. At the moment he is working on an old lamp, which “still has potential.”

Wood just returned from an Honor Flight orientation meeting when all the details of the trip were discussed. The flight will consist of 30 veterans. Wood – who just Tuesday removed and replaced a kitchen floor – will be one of a few guests without a caretaker.

“Two of them are WWII veterans,” Wood said. “There were a lot of Korean veterans. No Seabees, unfortunately. And some Vietnam vets, too.”

Wood is a Native American and member of the Seminole Nation, a federally recognized Native American tribe based in Oklahoma.

He enlisted with the Navy at the age of 18 and served at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard assigned to the USS Boxer CVA 21, an aircraft carrier that saw a lot of action during the Korean conflict.

After being out for 14 years, working in construction on various Native American lands, Wood reenlisted in the Navy Seabees as a second class builder. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Naval Reserves in August 1994 as a First Class Builder.

“There’s one thing,” Wood said. “I lost my wife, Ruby, a year ago. I miss her every day and I wish she could be a part of this.”

They met when Ruby was 18 and Steve was 21. They enjoyed 60 years of a happy married life.

“She’s the missing link,” explained Wood, his eyes filling with tears when he talks about missing her, but almost immediately going back to a big, energetic smile. “She was such an amazing person.”

Congratulations, Mr. Wood, and thank you for your service.