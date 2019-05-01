MCC Phi Theta Kappa honors graduating members

KINGMAN – Graduation is near for those completing their high school diploma or college degree. Students at Mohave Community College from Phi Theta Kappa recently had their Stole and Tassel ceremony.

“These graduates have done so much for the school, community, and chapter, and I am very proud of their numerous achievements,” John Hansen, PTK lead advisor, said. “I look forward to seeing what they all accomplish next.”

Alex Chadsey and Karla Crowe are two of the PTK members who will be graduating this spring semester.

Chadsey is a student speaker and a member of the MCC All Arizona Academic Team, which allows him to receive free tuition to any university in Arizona in order to continue his degree. Chadsey will attend Northern Arizona University to pursue his bachelor’s degree.

Chadsey is also the winner of the Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award worth $10,000.

Another student part of the graduating group of PTK is Karla Crowe. When Crowe was in high school when she was told that she wasn’t college material, but she has proven everyone who said that to her wrong.

Crowe is graduating with honors, is part of the MCC Psychology Club and working with Kingman area schools sharing information about how much time children spend on electronics.