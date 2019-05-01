Mohave County Most Wanted | May 1, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Lance Michael Lowry
DOB: 08/27/1999 White Male 6-1 120 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal damage - deface, Class 4 Felony; hit and run w/death/injury, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 04/17/2019
Jessica Dawn Moore
DOB: 01/22/1991 White Female 4-11 120 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; theft credit card – control x2, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 04/23/2019
Terry Daniel Quick
DOB: 05/15/1986 White Male 5-11 160 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 04/15/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
David Anthony Hayes
Offense: Endangerment, Class 6 Felony; Child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Felony; DUI/drugs/metabolite, Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 04/01/2019 Capture: 04/23/2019
Atara Teree Hogencamp
Offense: Child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 05/03/2018 Capture: 04/24/2019
Craig William Stuart
Offense: Unlaw flight from law enf veh, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 03/29/2018 Capture: 04/26/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
