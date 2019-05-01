Mohave County Most Wanted | May 1, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Lance Michael Lowry

DOB: 08/27/1999 White Male 6-1 120 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal damage - deface, Class 4 Felony; hit and run w/death/injury, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 04/17/2019

Jessica Dawn Moore

DOB: 01/22/1991 White Female 4-11 120 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; theft credit card – control x2, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 04/23/2019

Terry Daniel Quick

DOB: 05/15/1986 White Male 5-11 160 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 04/15/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

David Anthony Hayes

Offense: Endangerment, Class 6 Felony; Child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Felony; DUI/drugs/metabolite, Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 04/01/2019 Capture: 04/23/2019

Atara Teree Hogencamp

Offense: Child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 05/03/2018 Capture: 04/24/2019

Craig William Stuart

Offense: Unlaw flight from law enf veh, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 03/29/2018 Capture: 04/26/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department