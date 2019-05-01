OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 01
Weather  67.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mother Nature makes beautiful backdrop to wedding photos

Manuel and Morgan Monteiro kiss under a large supercell. (Photo by Brittani Preece Photography)

Manuel and Morgan Monteiro kiss under a large supercell. (Photo by Brittani Preece Photography)

Originally Published: May 1, 2019 11:05 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas – Manuel Monteiro’s wedding has taken social media by storm. Quite literally.

Photographer Brittani Peece posted a few photos to her Facebook page and it shows the newly married couple standing in a field beneath a massive storm cell.

“There is a saying ‘If it rains on your wedding, it’s good luck,’” Peece wrote when she teased the photos on social media. “So what’s the saying for when a huge Super Cell starts forming?”

This particular kind of supercell is called a “mothership” because it tends to look like a UFO. According to the National Weather Service, these storms can generate tornadoes and large hail, as well as downburst damage.

Luckily, the one above the Monteiros just caused some much needed rain.

The storm cell was a perfect backdrop for Manuel, originally from Kingman, and his bride, Morgan.

Information provided by Manuel Monteiro

Post by brittanipreecephotography.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Typhoon pounds south China after killing 64 in Philippines
Mangkhut weakens to tropical storm after plowing into China
Hurricane Florence has ingredients that make experts worry
US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Florence pours on the rain in the Carolinas; death toll at 5

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
01
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
01
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News