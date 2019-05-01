OFFERS
Wed, May 01
Ruling the highway: Route 66 Fun Run returns for its 32nd year

“To honor my father, I got caps and jackets made for his road crew. The logo, designed by Bob Steinhilber, said ‘Bell On Wheels.’” Pictured is The Al Bell ‘49 Ford Fun Run Crew consisting of Bob Boze Bell, Al Bell, Milton Cece and Ray Hayder. (Photo courtesy Bob Boze Bell)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 1, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Each time Bob Boze Bell comes through the Heart of Route 66, it seems like one more building, store or restaurant from his formative years in Kingman is gone. While the grand marshal for this year’s Route 66 Fun Run can’t travel back in time, the experience offered by the annual event reminds him of his childhood and the impact the Mother Road has had on his life.

Traversing Route 66 is a family tradition for Bell, whose father owned around 10 gas stations on or near the Main Street of America, including about eight in Kingman in the mid- to late-1900s.

“I really feel like it’s such an historic part of myself and growing up in Mohave County,” Bell said of Route 66.

Bell, who spent his formative years in Kingman from third grade through high school, travels the Mother Road with a sense of appreciation not shared by everyone due to his connection with the historic highway.

His love for the road, Route 66 and Kingman is so strong that he wrote “The 66 Kid,” a book about growing up on the Mother Road. He will host a meet and greet and book signing at the Powerhouse Visitor Center from 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

photo

Al Bell standing out at his Peach Springs Mobiloil Gas Station, 1946. (Photo courtesy Bob Boze Bell)

“This was a love letter to my hometown and how much I loved growing up there,” Bell said. “I wasn’t so sure about that when I was a teenager because when you’re a teenager you have a tendency to think any place else would be cooler. It took me a long time to realize I really grew up in a special time, in a special place. This book is really a love letter to the past.”

However, Kingman and its citizens share that appreciation, and Bell applauds them for that.

“I’m very proud of the fact that it’s Kingmanites who have kept this event alive and front and center in the attention of the world,” he said.

Those who think that Route 66 and the Fun Run garnering international attention is an exaggeration need only do a bit of research online to put those thoughts to bed. Better yet, take a page out of Bell’s book and travel to see the evidence firsthand.

Bell was looking out to the ocean while taking a break from searching for “cowboy ground zero” in Spain. When he turned around, he saw something familiar, thousands of miles away from home.

“I turned around and saw a Route 66 bar,” he said. “It’s a huge thing in Europe, and to think that little road that I grew up on is that important to the world, that’s a mind blower.”

Another mind blower? Seeing how the Fun Run, now in its 32nd year, has grown throughout the decades. Bell said he was amazed with how the event exploded in the beginning. At first, it seemed like a fun little event for locals to attend.

“And next thing you know, there were 1,000 cars and cars were being shipped in from Germany,” he said. “It was a mind blower.”

The 140-mile “pleasure cruise” from Seligman to Topock on Route 66 will take place from Friday, May 3 to Saturday, May 5. Registration begins Friday, May 3 in Seligman, and the cruise will stop in Kingman Saturday for a day filled with cars, music, food and much more.

“They’re fantastic, it’s worth traveling across the country just to see the cars,” Bell said. “Second of all, nobody loves a road trip more than me, the words make me excited.”

For Bell, the Fun Run encapsulates both of those loves and hits a nerve with him and other baby boomers.

“It speaks to a glorious time when cars ruled the highways,” he said.

Those classic and customized cars will once again rule Route 66 this weekend.

