OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 01
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Scholarship opportunity for Kingman high school seniors

High school seniors and high school students entering their senior year can apply for the Chase Rubin High School Scholarship. (Daily Miner file photo)

High school seniors and high school students entering their senior year can apply for the Chase Rubin High School Scholarship. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 1, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – High school seniors have the opportunity to win some money to help with college by answering one simple question: How do you plan to use the scholarship if you are selected?

High school seniors and high school students entering their senior year can apply for the Chase Rubin High School Scholarship. Deadline to enter is Nov. 1, and winners will be selected in December.

A disbursement of $500 will be sent to the student and another $500 will be sent to the winner’s high school.

To apply for the scholarship, visit https://bit.ly/2XZupkh.

Information provided by Chase Rubin Scholarship

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Scholarship opportunity for high school, college students
ADEQ offers recycling scholarships
Kingman High School’s Julian Mann a merit scholarship semifinalist
ADEQ scholarship deadline looms
Arizona students have access to more than $1.5 million in scholarships

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
01
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
01
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News