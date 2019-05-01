Scholarship opportunity for Kingman high school seniors

KINGMAN – High school seniors have the opportunity to win some money to help with college by answering one simple question: How do you plan to use the scholarship if you are selected?

High school seniors and high school students entering their senior year can apply for the Chase Rubin High School Scholarship. Deadline to enter is Nov. 1, and winners will be selected in December.

A disbursement of $500 will be sent to the student and another $500 will be sent to the winner’s high school.

To apply for the scholarship, visit https://bit.ly/2XZupkh.

Information provided by Chase Rubin Scholarship