Snowbowl to stay open at least 3 more weekends for ski enthusiasts

KINGMAN – The temperatures are rising, sun is shining, flowers are blooming, and it’s perfect weather to go skiing.

Arizona Snowbowl announced it will be open for three more weekends for its winter season, making it its longest running season ever. Snowbowl received a surprise snowfall this week which brings the total snowfall to about 30 feet, making it the highest amount over the last 25 years.

Resort officials said they will offer snow enthusiasts three more weekends of winter by adding May 3-5, May 11-12 (Mother’s Day weekend) and May 18-19. An official closing date hasn’t been announced.

JR Murray, general manager, said Snowbowl has seen double digit growth over the prior season. Both March and April saw significant increases in skier visits compared to 2018.

“We’re all skiers at heart – that’s why we’re in the business that we’re in – and want to be on the slopes just as long as our guests,” Murray said. “We will continue to evaluate mountain conditions and keep everyone abreast of a closing date.”

The 2017-2018 Snowbowl season closed April 22 and the season before that it ended May 7.