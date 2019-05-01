Supervisors to proclaim ‘Economic Development Week’ in Mohave County
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will adopt a proclamation naming the second week of May 2019 (Monday, May 6 to Saturday, May 1) Economic Development week. What does it mean to our community?
The idea comes from The International Economic Development Council, a nonprofit organization serving economic developers and job creation nationwide. Its goal is to meet locally with lawmakers, developers, and industry supporters to celebrate economic ties and foster future relationships.
“That’s the first year we are doing this,” said Director of Mohave County Economic Development Department Tami Ursenbach. “I know that Bullhead City accepted the proclamation, too. I’m not sure about Kingman or Lake Havasu City.”
Ursenbach considers this year a pilot program. She will devote the second week of May to meet with local businesses and banks.
“I want to thank them for their work and promote good relationships between the private sector and the county,” Ursenbach said. “But that’s only a beginning.”
Next year, the Economic Development Department will try to kick off a bigger campaign and set up events to celebrate economic growth.
IEDC works with communities and economic development organizations to weave these core topics into pertinent economic development projects, such as community revitalization, business development, and job creation nationwide and abroad. Its core topics are globalization, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and economic restructuring.
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Obituary
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Bullhead City woman found dead from hit and run collision in Golden Valley
- Keepers of the Wild owner suffered two broken bones and 'multiple wounds' in Monday's tiger incident
- KUSD changes school times for upcoming school year
- T-Mobile service down for nearly 4 hours Thursday
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Obituary
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
01
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
01
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
03
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
04
|
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*