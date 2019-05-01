Supervisors to proclaim ‘Economic Development Week’ in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will adopt a proclamation naming the second week of May 2019 (Monday, May 6 to Saturday, May 1) Economic Development week. What does it mean to our community?

The idea comes from The International Economic Development Council, a nonprofit organization serving economic developers and job creation nationwide. Its goal is to meet locally with lawmakers, developers, and industry supporters to celebrate economic ties and foster future relationships.

“That’s the first year we are doing this,” said Director of Mohave County Economic Development Department Tami Ursenbach. “I know that Bullhead City accepted the proclamation, too. I’m not sure about Kingman or Lake Havasu City.”

Ursenbach considers this year a pilot program. She will devote the second week of May to meet with local businesses and banks.

“I want to thank them for their work and promote good relationships between the private sector and the county,” Ursenbach said. “But that’s only a beginning.”

Next year, the Economic Development Department will try to kick off a bigger campaign and set up events to celebrate economic growth.

IEDC works with communities and economic development organizations to weave these core topics into pertinent economic development projects, such as community revitalization, business development, and job creation nationwide and abroad. Its core topics are globalization, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and economic restructuring.