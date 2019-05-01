OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 01
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Tortoise escapes, found in Havasu a year later

Gert, is back home with her owner after more than a year’s journey away. (Courtesy photo via Today’s News-Herald)

Gert, is back home with her owner after more than a year’s journey away. (Courtesy photo via Today’s News-Herald)

Brandon Messick For The Daily Miner
Originally Published: May 1, 2019 7:23 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Even a tortoise can get homesick, as one Lake Havasu City woman found out this year.

More than a year after escaping from an enclosure at a Palisades Drive residence, a pet desert tortoise has returned home after traveling more than a mile to its owner’s former home.

Havasu resident Renee Johnson’s family had just moved from their old residence on Avalon Drive, and the 41-year-old tortoise’s enclosure had changed very little after the move. It had never escaped until April 2018.

For 10 years, Gert was a beloved family pet. Obtained under a special permit, Gert was kept in an enclosure approved by the Arizona Game and Fish Department. With walls almost 2 feet high and reinforced with rocks, escape was the last thing Johnson expected.

“Unfortunately we underestimated her agility,” Johnson said. “She climbed over a small wall of rocks we had in front of her enclosure. After she scaled the rocks, she was able to get under a fence that was not secure.”

After the tortoise’s disappearance, Johnson began a series of social media campaigns, contacted several lost-and-found pages and enlisted neighbors to search for Gert. Months later, Gert was sighted in its old Avalon Drive neighborhood.

“A (former) neighbor was talking with the new residents of our old house, and they mentioned the pool guy had seen a tortoise in their yard,” Johnson said. “We met with the new owners in October and they showed us a picture. It was Gert!”

According to Johnson, they searched for Gert under a nearby outbuilding, she says the tortoise may already have gone into hibernation. Desert tortoises are known to burrow underground during cooler months of the year, only emerging when spring arrives.

Johnson says Gert was seen again on April 15, when an Avalon Drive resident found the tortoise in her driveway and brought Gert home.

“Apparently she missed her old digs,” Johnson said. “She appears to be happy and we are ecstatic. We had everyone praying for her safe return and we got it.”

Desert tortoises can grow as large as 15 pounds and can live as long as 100 years. They are only allowed to be kept as pets by Arizona people and families under special permission from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which holds annual adoptions for desert tortoises in captivity.

“(Gert) is actually pretty easy,” Johnson said. “We feed her kale, carrots, okra and some other veggies twice a day. She comes out when it warms up, but is usually content down in her burrow … obviously she’s not warm and cuddly but she makes a great yard companion when she’s out and about.”

For more information about the Arizona Game and Fish Department Tortoise Adoption Program, visit https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/nongamemanagement/tortoise/captivecare/.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Adoptive Kingman area homes sought for desert tortoises
Keep an eye on tortoises
Keystone species
Game & Fish comes to the rescue, saves tortoise
Golden Valley resident desires companion

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
01
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
01
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News