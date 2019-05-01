OFFERS
Wed, May 01
White Cliffs Middle School putting on production of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

(Photo by Pablo RM from Madrid, Spain [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

Originally Published: May 1, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Take a trip to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory at White Cliffs Middle School.

Students from the drama class will have the opportunity to win a golden ticket and tour the factory full of wonder, joy and imagination by putting on the production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Performance times are at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3. Tickets are $5 per person at the door and concessions will be available.

Information provided by White Cliffs Middle School

