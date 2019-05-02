Baby dies after being pulled from toilet at a Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Authorities say a baby girl has died after she was pulled from a toilet at a Phoenix home.

Phoenix police investigators say a teenager called 911 about 1 p.m. Wednesday and said her 8-month-old half-sister had wandered out of her sight and she found her in the toilet.

The teen reportedly was babysitting her siblings at the time.

Police say it appears the baby pulled herself into the toilet and wasn't breathing when her sister pulled her out.

Phoenix Fire Department paramedics transported the child to a hospital in extremely critical condition, but she later died.

Police say they are investigating the death.