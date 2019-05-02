Beale Street construction will not affect Fun Run

KINGMAN – Crews installing new sewer lines on Beale and Sixth streets are expected to have the work mostly completed by Friday, May 3, and Beale Street will be open for the Fun Run regardless of how close the project is to being done.

According to a City of Kingman press release, there will be no obstructions to parking or traffic for the Fun Run this weekend. Sixth Street will also be open with no obstructions Friday.

Crews will resume construction Monday, May 6, and are expected to finish that week. The project entails new sewer lines on Beale and Sixth streets with new, 8-inch sewer lines and two new sewer manholes.

Information provided by the City of Kingman