OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 02
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Beale Street construction will not affect Fun Run

According to a City of Kingman press release, there will be no obstructions to parking or traffic for the Fun Run this weekend. Sixth Street will also be open with no obstructions Friday. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

According to a City of Kingman press release, there will be no obstructions to parking or traffic for the Fun Run this weekend. Sixth Street will also be open with no obstructions Friday. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: May 2, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Crews installing new sewer lines on Beale and Sixth streets are expected to have the work mostly completed by Friday, May 3, and Beale Street will be open for the Fun Run regardless of how close the project is to being done.

According to a City of Kingman press release, there will be no obstructions to parking or traffic for the Fun Run this weekend. Sixth Street will also be open with no obstructions Friday.

Crews will resume construction Monday, May 6, and are expected to finish that week. The project entails new sewer lines on Beale and Sixth streets with new, 8-inch sewer lines and two new sewer manholes.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Downtown waterline replacement project begins this week
8 things to know | I-11 project, water rate study discussions at City Council work session
North Sixth Street closed Thursday
Council talks injection well, Stockton Hill Road project
City replacing downtown manholes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News