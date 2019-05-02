OFFERS
BHCPD reports no DUI arrests at 2019 Laughlin River Run

Bullhead City Police reported arrests at the Laughlin River Run dropped for the second consecutive year. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 2, 2019 3:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Bullhead City Police Department has reported another decrease in total calls to dispatch, arrests and DUIs during the Laughlin River Run.

According to a BHCPD Facebook post, there were 632 calls to dispatch between Wednesday, April 24 and Sunday, April 28. That is a decline from 665 in 2018 and 692 in 2017.

Total arrests were also less than in years previous. There were 21 this year, 32 in 2018 and 34 in 2017. Also, there were no DUI arrests this year compared with three in 2018 and one in 2017.

The River Run did see an increase in motor vehicle accidents from 2018 when there were eight, only one of which resulted in injury. The 2019 event saw 11 accidents, three of which involved injuries. There were 13 vehicle accidents in 2017, two involving injuries and one fatality.

Narcotic arrests also remained low for 2019 at three, a slight increase from two in 2018 but down from four in 2017. There were 40 traffic citations given, down from 47 in 2018, and a substantial decrease from 70 in 2017.

“Bullhead City Police Officers were out in force during the Laughlin River Run weekend in an effort to deter criminal activity and to make the weekend as safe as possible,” the department wrote.

Information provided by the Bullhead City Police Department

