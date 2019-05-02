Casino panel hopes record $35M Wynn fine serves as deterrent

BOSTON – The record $35.5 million in fines Massachusetts imposed on Wynn Resorts and its CEO reflect the many violations uncovered but are also meant to serve as a deterrent as the nascent state casino industry takes shape, Massachusetts regulators said Wednesday.

The state's Gaming Commission on Tuesday levied a $35 million fine on Wynn Resorts and another $500,000 on new CEO Matthew Maddox for failing to disclose years of allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. But the five-member panel allowed the company to retain its state casino license and open its $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor resort as planned in June.

"We do feel like that fine reflects the scope and multitude of the violations," Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein said as the panel met in Boston the morning after delivering its long-awaited decision. "We were very mindful that it should serve as punishment to really address the violations. We also thought it was necessary to provide a message of deterrence to ensure future compliance."

The commission was focused on how long company officials were aware of the allegations and how they responded, rather than the truth behind the claims. Steve Wynn, who resigned as CEO last year, has denied the allegations.

The fines are due within 30 days and will be allocated according to the same formula all state gambling proceeds are distributed, she said.

That formula outlines 12 spending priorities, the largest of which are aid to cities and towns (20, transportation (15%), education (14%), the state's reserve fund (10%), and state debt and long-term liabilities (10%).

And while there is no commission process for appealing fines, the company can seek a state court review, Judd-Stein acknowledged.

Wynn Resorts released a statement Wednesday evening, saying that in "both its decision and in their meeting today, the Commission recognized the importance of the changes the company has made."

"With the Massachusetts Gaming Commission review complete, our company is now focused on a successful launch of Encore Boston Harbor," the company said.