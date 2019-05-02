OFFERS
County supervisors set to decide who gets property tax exemptions

Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch at work. Kentch is determined to make operations in the Mohave County Assessor’s Office run smoother. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 2, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Just like every year, the Mohave County Assessor has received multiple requests for extension of the deadline for filing property tax exemptions. The decision on a deadline will be made during the regular bi-monthly meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 6.

More than 70 individuals – disabled, widows and widowers – applied and will undoubtedly get the extension, along with Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County, whose building is still under construction.

The paradox is that in order to redeem the waiver and be exempted from the original March 1 deadline, the individuals have to file for it. In other words, while they claim they have a difficulty filing for tax exemptions on time, due to, for example, a hospitalization, they still have to file that they cannot file.

“I find it strange, too,” said Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch. “It happens every year, and it’s not that they don’t know upfront about the deadline. But the statute says they have a right to redeem their waiver later, so they just go for it. This year, the list of applicants is even longer.”

Kentch, who is determined to make operations in the Mohave County Assessor’s Department run smoother, says she has a plan for next year.

“I will get our department out of this process,” she said. “Starting next year, those individuals will have to apply to the supervisors directly.”

Since the Mohave County Statute admits to special treatment of disabled, widows and widowers, they will continue to get the extension.

“There are many situations in life,” admits Kentch. “A long stay in a hospital is one of the most common reasons.”

It would be good, however, if Mohave County residents wouldn’t notoriously slow down the county’s work relying on certain privileges just out of habit, observed the assessor.

