First Friday festivities bring ‘50s classic theme to Beale Street

KINGMAN – It’s the first Friday of the month and that means people will be going downtown wearing their best pin-up, ‘50s and rockabilly styles to Downtown Kingman’s First Friday.

The ‘50s theme will also bring out the classic, vintage cars to downtown. Those who have classic rods can line up along Beale Street starting at 5 p.m.

Spectators can participate in the festivities with the musical stylings of DJ Jeremiah Green and enjoy the pop-up parks, family game centers and activities for the children.

The event is from 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 3 on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. The event is free, but monetary donations are encouraged to keep First Friday going and growing.

Information provided by Downtown Kingman’s First Friday