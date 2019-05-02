OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 02
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

First Friday festivities bring ‘50s classic theme to Beale Street

The event is from 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 3 on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. Those who have classic rods can line up along Beale Street starting at 5 p.m. (Daily Miner file photo)

The event is from 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 3 on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. Those who have classic rods can line up along Beale Street starting at 5 p.m. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 2, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s the first Friday of the month and that means people will be going downtown wearing their best pin-up, ‘50s and rockabilly styles to Downtown Kingman’s First Friday.

The ‘50s theme will also bring out the classic, vintage cars to downtown. Those who have classic rods can line up along Beale Street starting at 5 p.m.

Spectators can participate in the festivities with the musical stylings of DJ Jeremiah Green and enjoy the pop-up parks, family game centers and activities for the children.

The event is from 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 3 on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. The event is free, but monetary donations are encouraged to keep First Friday going and growing.

Information provided by Downtown Kingman’s First Friday

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

First Friday fun for everyone
Beale St. will chill Saturday
Support local: go to downtown Kingman for First Friday
Chillin’ on Beale Street kicks off another summer of car fun
First-ever Rude 66 Festival opens its doors Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News