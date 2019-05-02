Glistening gems to be found at the 2019 Rock and Gem Show starting Saturday
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Gemstoners is hosting its 2019 Rock and Gem Show where attendees can look at all sorts of minerals like Fire agate, turquoise and more.
Members of the Gemstoners said adverse weather won’t be able to dampen the event and there is lots to see for everyone.
The event will have a silent auction, educational displays, and educational activities for children and door prizes every half-hour.
There will be world class artisans, a master faceter and gem carver, world-renowned geologists and other vendors.
The show will feature lapidary equipment, jewelry making tools, beading supplies and denim apparel. Information on rock hounding from the Arizona Game and Fish Department and Bureau of Land Management will be made available.
Children activities include a Kid’s Booth with prizes, games and a spin the wheel.
The free event is from 9 a.m. – 5p.m. Saturday, May 4 and 9 a.m. – 4p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Kingman Academy of Learning High School, 3420 N. Burbank St.
