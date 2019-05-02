OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 02
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Glistening gems to be found at the 2019 Rock and Gem Show starting Saturday

The Mohave County Gemstoners is having its annual Rock and Gem Show from 9 a.m. – 5p.m. Saturday, May 4 and 9 a.m. – 4p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Kingman Academy of Learning High School, 3420 N. Burbank St. (Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Gemstoners)

The Mohave County Gemstoners is having its annual Rock and Gem Show from 9 a.m. – 5p.m. Saturday, May 4 and 9 a.m. – 4p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Kingman Academy of Learning High School, 3420 N. Burbank St. (Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Gemstoners)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 2, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Gemstoners is hosting its 2019 Rock and Gem Show where attendees can look at all sorts of minerals like Fire agate, turquoise and more.

Members of the Gemstoners said adverse weather won’t be able to dampen the event and there is lots to see for everyone.

The event will have a silent auction, educational displays, and educational activities for children and door prizes every half-hour.

There will be world class artisans, a master faceter and gem carver, world-renowned geologists and other vendors.

The show will feature lapidary equipment, jewelry making tools, beading supplies and denim apparel. Information on rock hounding from the Arizona Game and Fish Department and Bureau of Land Management will be made available.

Children activities include a Kid’s Booth with prizes, games and a spin the wheel.

The free event is from 9 a.m. – 5p.m. Saturday, May 4 and 9 a.m. – 4p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Kingman Academy of Learning High School, 3420 N. Burbank St.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Plenty of door prizes at the Mohave Gemstoners Rock and Gem Show
Rock On!
Kingman Photos: Rocks, Gems, Fossils, Oh My!
Things to Do | April 28- May 5
Thursday, May 1 through Saturday, May 4

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News