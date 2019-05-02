OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 02
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Health agencies warn visitor with measles visited Arizona

Department of Health director Cara Christ says anyone who is not vaccinated against the disease and was at the Tucson airport then is at risk of having measles. (Cronkite news, file)

Department of Health director Cara Christ says anyone who is not vaccinated against the disease and was at the Tucson airport then is at risk of having measles. (Cronkite news, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 2, 2019 3:24 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials say an out-of-state visitor may have exposed people to measles last month.

The Arizona Department of Health Services and the Pima County Public Health Department said Wednesday that this potentially contagious visitor traveled to Tucson on April 17 and remained through Monday.

The visitor was at Tucson International Airport on Monday between 6 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.

Department of Health director Cara Christ says anyone who is not vaccinated against the disease and was at the airport then is at risk of having measles.

Signs of measles include a cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, a rash or a high fever.

Measles can be spread through the air with a cough or a sneeze.

Those who have had two doses of the MMR vaccine are immune.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State and county officials warn residents of potential exposure to measles in Arizona
Concerns increase along with the chances of measles infection
Measles outbreak spreads north into Phoenix
Drop in vaccination rates puts Arizona at risk of outbreak, AZDHS warns
Rising vaccine opt-out rate worries health officials

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News