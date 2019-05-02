Health agencies warn visitor with measles visited Arizona
PHOENIX — Arizona health officials say an out-of-state visitor may have exposed people to measles last month.
The Arizona Department of Health Services and the Pima County Public Health Department said Wednesday that this potentially contagious visitor traveled to Tucson on April 17 and remained through Monday.
The visitor was at Tucson International Airport on Monday between 6 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.
Department of Health director Cara Christ says anyone who is not vaccinated against the disease and was at the airport then is at risk of having measles.
Signs of measles include a cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, a rash or a high fever.
Measles can be spread through the air with a cough or a sneeze.
Those who have had two doses of the MMR vaccine are immune.
