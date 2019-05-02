Horoscopes | May 3, 2019

Birthdays: Christina Hendricks, 44; Kristin Lehman, 47; Amy Ryan, 50; Frankie Valli, 85.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take nothing for granted. A financial opportunity looks promising, but joint ventures do not.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Responsibilities will catch up with you if you made too many promises. Call in favors, and offer incentives that will enable you to get things done on time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Demonstrate your strengths and your intellect, and channel your energy into making positive changes. Be responsible for your actions, and live up to your promises.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a change because it’s the right thing to do or what’s best for you, not because someone is pestering you. Don’t act without proper guidance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Wasting time will turn into a missed opportunity. Follow your heart, your intelligence and your gut feeling when it comes to your reputation and status, and when making an adjustment to your looks or your position.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Venture out and see what’s going on in your neighborhood. Socialize and share experiences with friends, lovers or people who come from different backgrounds.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get moving. Work alongside people who want to contribute and offer positive support.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn something new or update your qualifications and your resume. New beginnings will put an end to living in the past and hanging on to negativity.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think big, but stick to what’s affordable and doable. How you handle situations at home or within important relationships will determine how much you accomplish.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dealing with friends, relatives and relationship struggles without making a fuss will help calm things and give you an opportunity to assess the situation and make positive adjustments. Offer solutions.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal improvements will lift your spirits. Reaching out to help a cause you believe in will enrich your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Distance yourself from anyone who is pushing you to get involved in things that aren’t in your best interest. Offer your services and time to a cause you feel passionate about.