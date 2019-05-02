Horseshoe fundraiser benefits student summit trip abroad

KINGMAN – A Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser is from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the horseshoe pits behind the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center.

The tournament is to help raise money for a high school student leadership summit trip to Switzerland, London and Dublin. The cost is $30 per person. People can sign up as a team of two or as individuals. Half of the admission fee will go toward the summit trip and the other half as prize money to the winning team.

For more information, call 928-897-1262.