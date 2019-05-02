Horseshoe fundraiser benefits student summit trip abroad
KINGMAN – A Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser is from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the horseshoe pits behind the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center.
The tournament is to help raise money for a high school student leadership summit trip to Switzerland, London and Dublin. The cost is $30 per person. People can sign up as a team of two or as individuals. Half of the admission fee will go toward the summit trip and the other half as prize money to the winning team.
For more information, call 928-897-1262.
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- KUSD changes school times for upcoming school year
- Mohave County History
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Poll asks community what restaurants, retailers it wants in Kingman
- Obituary
- T-Mobile service down for nearly 4 hours Thursday
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Obituary
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
03
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
04
|
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*