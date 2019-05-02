Human remains found in Topock

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a call regarding found human remains in Topock at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The remains were discovered in a remote desert area around Polaris Road. The reporting party said they were working in the area when the remains were found. Detectives canvased the area searching for evidence.

The remains were passed to the Mohave County Medical Examiner for further evaluation and DNA testing. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office