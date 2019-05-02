OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 02
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Human remains found in Topock

(Google Map)

(Google Map)

Originally Published: May 2, 2019 11:21 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a call regarding found human remains in Topock at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The remains were discovered in a remote desert area around Polaris Road. The reporting party said they were working in the area when the remains were found. Detectives canvased the area searching for evidence.

The remains were passed to the Mohave County Medical Examiner for further evaluation and DNA testing. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
Human remains found near Virgin River Gorge
Body found in river identified as Utah man
MCSO: Human remains belong to California resident
Hiker finds human remains near Lake Havasu City

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News