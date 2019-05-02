OFFERS
Kingman Middle School musicians awarded with part in regional band festival

From left to right: front row: Chris Ross (percussion), Madison Guin (oboe), Sarah Abraham (alto saxophone). Second row: Emily Sumner (flute), Rylee Warren (flute), Alejandra Acuna (bassoon), Joseph McCoy (trumpet). Third row: Emmanuel Rosales Alejandre (clarinet), Cristo Velasquez (percussion), Apollo Ry-Allen Akres (trumpet), Hailey Murphy (bass clarinet). (Photo courtesy of Julie Gragg)

From left to right: front row: Chris Ross (percussion), Madison Guin (oboe), Sarah Abraham (alto saxophone). Second row: Emily Sumner (flute), Rylee Warren (flute), Alejandra Acuna (bassoon), Joseph McCoy (trumpet). Third row: Emmanuel Rosales Alejandre (clarinet), Cristo Velasquez (percussion), Apollo Ry-Allen Akres (trumpet), Hailey Murphy (bass clarinet). (Photo courtesy of Julie Gragg)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 2, 2019 7:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – The musical talents from some of the Bobcat band members led them to participate at the 2019 Arizona Music Educators Association’s Northern Arizona Middle School Regional Honor Band in Page.

Kingman Middle School band members auditioned against over 400 middle school students to qualify for the opportunity to be part of the honor band. The festival will take place at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Page High School, 434 Lake Powell Blvd.

Eleven students from KMS will perform with 59 other students from northern Arizona to play four musical selections.

Julie Gragg, KMS band director, said this weekend is a culmination of the students hard work and practice.

This is the last festival of the season students will participate in statewide, besides their upcoming band program.

“It's been a rewarding musical year with many musical experiences and talented students. The KMS band program will end its season next week with a school concert,” Gragg said.

The Bobcats will have their last school concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 in the KMS gym, 1969 Detroit Ave. The students will also participate in a demonstration tour at Desert Willow Elementary and Manzanita Elementary on Thursday, May 9.

