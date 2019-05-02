Obituary | Donald R. Dungan
Born to the late Rev. Howard and Marline Dungan on Feb. 4, 1941 and expired April 30, 2019 after a sudden illness at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Don is survived by his wife; Carol Waid, ex-wife; Mary Lee, and daughters; Melissa (Greg) Lucas of Kalispell, Montana, and Diana (Steve) Well of San Diego, California, grandsons; Dietrick and Jorsten, granddaughter; Angela, and his brother; Steve (Sharon) of Crestwood, Kentucky.
Don was an Air Force pilot who flew many missions in Vietnam and retired in 1988.
Per his request, there will be no services.
